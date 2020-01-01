Indore does it again! Earns the cleanest city tag for 4th consecutive time

For the fourth consecutive time, Indore was ranked India's cleanest city while Kolkata and Howrah ranked the lowest among the cities with 10 lakh plus population in the quarterly Swachhta survey. The results are of surveys conducted this year in the first quarter between April and June, and the second quarter from July to September.

Before the 2019 Swachhta survey, Indore also bagged the top rank in the Swachhta survey of 2018 and 2017 Union Housing and Urban Affairs Minister Hardeep Singh Puri released the results of these two surveys on Tuesday in Delhi.

The top cities in the first quarter of the survey were: Indore, Bhopal, Surat, Nashik and Rajkot while in the second quarter, the top cities are Indore, Rajkot, Navi Mumbai, Vadodara and Bhopal. In the 10 lakh plus population category, Bhopal secured the second rank in the April-June quarter of Swacch Sarvekshan League 2020, whereas Rajkot stood second in the July-September quarter.

The motive behind launching the Swachhta Sarvekshan League is to ensure that municipal bodies across the country continue to take and propagate initiatives to improve sanitation around the year. Hardeep Singh Puri took to Twitter to share that the Swachh Survekshan 2020 will begin from January 4.

The press conference on the "Swachh Survekshan League 2020", is underway in New Delhi. MoS (I/C) H&UA @HardeepSPuri is chairing the meeting along with Shri D S Mishra, @Secretary_MoHUA.#SwachhBharat#MyCleanIndiapic.twitter.com/JP3fRP6g9b â Swachh Bharat Urban (@SwachhBharatGov) December 31, 2019

Indore Mayor Malini Singh Gaud tweeted, "The final (survey) test is in the offing between January 4 and 31. We have to top it and hit a four (fourth boundary in a row) in it."

