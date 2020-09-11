Industrial output contracts 10.4% in July

Industrial output, measured via Index of Industrial Production (IIP), contracted 10.4 per cent on annua basis in the month of July, government data released on Friday showed. The government stated that industrial activity is resuming with lockdown restrictions being lifted across the country.

"In view of the preventive measures and announcement of nation-wide lockdown by the Government to contain spread of COVID-19 pandemic, a large number of the industrial sector establishments were not operating from the end of March, 2020 onwards. This has had an impact on the items being produced by the establishments during the period of lockdown. With the lifting of restrictions in the subsequent periods, industrial activity is resuming. The Index for the month of July 2020 stands at 118.1 as compared to 54.0, 89.5 and 108.9 for April 2020, May 2020 and June 2020," said the Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation.

Mining and manufacturing activities recorded 13 per cent and 11 per cent decline, respectively during July, data from National Statistical Office showed, while electrcity generation fell 2.5 per cent as power demand improved.