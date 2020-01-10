Business Today
Internet shutdown in Kashmir unconstitutional: SC

The Supreme Court said while rebuking the BJP government that shutting the internet down in J&K was unconstitutional. Here's more

Reuters        Last Updated: January 10, 2020  | 12:13 IST
The Supreme Court has lambasted the Narendra MOdi government over internet shutdown in Kashmir
Internet shutdown in J&K has been slammed as 'unconstitutional' by the SC

India's Supreme Court said on Friday that shutting down the internet in the disputed region of Kashmir was unconstitutional in a rebuke for Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government.

The government imposed a communications lockdown in August after it withdrew the Muslim-majority region's autonomy, aiming to control unrest.

An indefinite suspension of the internet is a violation of the country's telecoms rules, the court said, ordering authorities to review all curbs in Kashmir in a week's time.

Also read: Envoys from US, Bangladesh, South Korea, 14 more countries to visit Jammu and Kashmir today

