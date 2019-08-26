Delhi-Lucknow Tejas Express: Passengers may get refund on late arrival of train

Indian Railways' ticketing and catering arm IRCTC has come up with a new scheme for passengers. If Tejas Express - IRCTC has bagged the rights to run the train - is late by more than hour then passengers may be eligible for compensation. IRCTC is planning to start the first of the two trains from Delhi to Lucknow from October.

The ticket prices are likely to be in the line of Shatabdi Express. The company is even targeting senior citizens by planning a 40 per cent discount on their ticket fares. This is likely to be rolled out on the train on the Mumbai-Ahmedabad route as well, which is expected to start in mid-November.

While the base fares will remain in the range of Shatabdi trains, IRCTC is bundling in more facilities such as a second meal as well as vending machines for free tea and coffee to keep hawkers onboard at bay. According to a report in Times of India, an IRCTC executive told the daily that while the railways serves breakfast, people are famished by the time they reach Lucknow and that they want to offer more meals that will sustain them till the end of the journey.

According to the daily, free travel insurance of Rs 50 lakh may also be included with the tickets along with a burglary cover for the passenger's home while they are on the train.

However, IRCTC is also planning to reduce the number of toilets on the train. The idea behind it is that airplanes come with three toilets for around 190 passengers, while a coach typically has 72 seats. Fewer toilets would free up space for a new type of pantry leading to better service and better management of food.

IRCTC is also planning to use the dynamic pricing model for Tejas Express. During lean periods there might be discounts offered as well. The daily mentioned that IRCTC expects to break even at 78 per cent occupancy, apart from advertisements and product launches contributing to its non-fare revenue.

