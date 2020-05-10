IRCTC to start booking train tickets from tomorrow; check out routes

With Indian Railways announcing its plans to gradually resume passenger train operations, travelers would now look for booking tickets. However, booking facilities will not be available at the counters as these will remain closed. No counter tickets including platform tickets will be issued,

the Indian Railways said in a statement on late Sunday. The train reservation, which begins at 4 pm on May 11, will be available only on the IRCTC website. "Only passengers with valid confirmed tickets will be allowed to enter the railway stations. It will be mandatory for the passengers to wear face cover and undergo screening at departure and only asymptomatic passengers will be allowed to board the train. Further details including train schedule will be issued separately in due course," the statement added.

The Indian Railways will restart operations for passenger trains from May 12, 2020. The operations will initially be for 15 pairs of trains (30 return journeys). These trains will be run as special trains from New Delhi Station connecting Dibrugarh, Agartala, Howrah, Patna, Bilaspur, Ranchi, Bhubaneswar,Secunderabad, Bengaluru, Chennai, Thiruvananthapuram, Madgaon, Mumbai Central, Ahmedabad and Jammu Tawi.

Based on the available coaches after reserving 20,000 coaches for coronavirus care centres and adequate number of coaches being reserved to enable operation of up to 300 trains everyday as "Shramik Special" for stranded migrants, the Railways would begin more special services on new routes.

India has been under a nationwide lockdown since March 25 to fight against coronavirus. The lockdown is expected to be lifted on May 17. Since lockdown began, passenger train services remained suspended, barring for coronavirus care centres and migrant labourers.