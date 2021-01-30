Israeli investigators to arrive in Delhi; Iranian hand suspected behind explosion

Israeli investigators, specialised in probing terror-related incidents, are likely to arrive in Delhi today to assist the Indian investigators probing the minor IED explosion at Israeli embassy in the national capital. Some cars were damaged in the blast that took place in the high-security zone of Lutyens' Delhi.

According to Israeli ambassador to India Dr Ron Malka, there were no injuries in the minor blast and all the officials are "safe at home." He added that it is too early to name any group as Israel and India are working together to find out the perpetrators and motivation behind this attack.





The incident happened on the 29th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between the countries. â Ron Malka ð®ð± (@DrRonMalka) January 29, 2021

Another Israeli officer told news agency Reuters that the minor blast near the Israeli embassy in India, which took place on the 29th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between the countries, is a "terrorist incident". Delhi Police said "initial impressions suggest a mischevious attempt to create a sensation", adding no damages to life and property were reported.

The Delhi Police found an envelope addressed to the Israeli embassy which contained a letter that says this explosion is a "trailer". It also talks about Iran's General Qasem Soleimani who was killed in a drone airstrike by the US near Baghdad International Airport in January 2020 and the Iranian nuclear scientist Mohsin Fakhrizadeh who was assassinated in Tehran using a satellite controlled machine gun in November 2020 as martyrs. Iran suspects Israel as the force behind the attack on Fakhrizadeh.

Meanwhile, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar has spoken to his Israeli counterpart Gabi Ashkenzai and "assured him that the Indian authorities are committed to the security of all Israeli diplomatic staff and will continue to act resolutely to locate those involved in the explosion." Both the ministers promised mutual cooperation on the investigation into this incident.

FM @Gabi_Ashkenazi thanked @DrSJaishankar and promised full cooperation and any help required from Israel. DG @AlonUshpiz and Secretary @HarshShringla also spoke and agreed to cooperate. â Ron Malka ð®ð± (@DrRonMalka) January 29, 2021

The incident is under investigation by the authorities in India who are in contact with the relevant Israeli authorities. Authorities from both sides are cooperating in the investigation.

We will continue to update as there are developments. â Ron Malka ð®ð± (@DrRonMalka) January 29, 2021

