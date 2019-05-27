Rahul, Sonia Gandhi, PM Modi pay homage to Jawaharlal Nehru on his death anniversary

UPA Chairperson Sonia Gandhi and Congress President Rahul Gandhi paid homage to first Indian minister Jawaharlal Nehru on his 55th death anniversary today at Shanti Vaan New Delhi.

Many democratic nations as young as India, soon degenerated into dictatorships.



On his death anniversary, let us remember Jawaharlal Nehru Jiâs contribution in building strong, independent, modern institutions, that have helped democracy survive in India for over 70 years ð®ð³ â Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) May 27, 2019

Besides, Prime Minister Narendra Modi also paid homage to the former Prime minister of India. "Tributes to Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru Ji on his death anniversary. We remember his contributions to our nation," Modi tweeted.





Tributes to Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru Ji on his death anniversary. We remember his contributions to our nation. â Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) May 27, 2019

Former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh, former President Pranab Mukherjee and former Vice President Hamid Ansari also paid homage to the late Prime Minister at the Shanti Vaan.

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, Ghulam Nabi Azad, the leader of opposition in Rajya Sabha, several senior Congress leaders and MPs also paid respects to the late leader.

Senior BJP leader and Union Home Minister in the outgoing cabinet Rajnath Singh also paid homage to Nehru.

Remembering Indiaâs first Prime Minister, Pandit Jawaharlal Nehruâs contribution to our society and the nation on his punyatithi. I offer my tributes to him. â Rajnath Singh (@rajnathsingh) May 27, 2019

Jawaharlal Nehru died on 14 November 1889 in Allahabad in Uttar Pradesh. He was independent India's first and longest serving Prime Minister and remained in office until his death on May 27, 1964.