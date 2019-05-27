Rahul, Sonia Gandhi, PM Modi pay homage to Jawaharlal Nehru on his death anniversary

BusinessToday.In
New Delhi Last Updated: May 27, 2019 | 11:46 IST
UPA Chairperson Sonia Gandhi and Congress President Rahul Gandhi paid homage to first Indian minister Jawaharlal Nehru on his 55th death anniversary today at Shanti Vaan New Delhi.
Besides, Prime Minister Narendra Modi also paid homage to the former Prime minister of India. "Tributes to Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru Ji on his death anniversary. We remember his contributions to our nation," Modi tweeted.
Former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh, former President Pranab Mukherjee and former Vice President Hamid Ansari also paid homage to the late Prime Minister at the Shanti Vaan.
Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, Ghulam Nabi Azad, the leader of opposition in Rajya Sabha, several senior Congress leaders and MPs also paid respects to the late leader.
Senior BJP leader and Union Home Minister in the outgoing cabinet Rajnath Singh also paid homage to Nehru.
"Remembering India's first Prime Minister, Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru's contribution to our society and the nation on his punyatithi. I offer my tributes to him," he tweeted.
Jawaharlal Nehru died on 14 November 1889 in Allahabad in Uttar Pradesh. He was independent India's first and longest serving Prime Minister and remained in office until his death on May 27, 1964.