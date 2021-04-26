Karnataka to provide COVID-19 vaccines for free to 18-45 age group

The B.S. Yediyurappa-led Karnataka government on Monday said it will provide COVID-19 vaccination free-of-cost to everyone in the 18-44 age group at government hospitals in the state. Several other states such as Odisha, Haryana, Maharashtra, Kerala have made similar announcements. The Centre had last week announced that all people above the age of 18 will be eligible to get the COVID-19 vaccine from May 1.

Karnataka Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa took to Twitter to announce that COVID-19 vaccine will be provided free-of-cost to all in the 14-44 age group at government hospitals across the state. He stated that the Centre's vaccination drive for citizens above the age of 45 years will continue.

Covid19 vaccine will be provided free of cost to citizens between 18-44 years of age at all govt vaccination centers across Karnataka. Union Govt vaccination drive for citizens above 45 years of age will continue. I urge all eligible to register themselves from April 28. - B.S. Yediyurappa (@BSYBJP) April 26, 2021

Earlier today, the Karnataka government announced a "close down" across the state for 14 days from Tuesday night in order to curb the spread of coronavirus.

Karnataka reported over 34,000 fresh COVID-19 cases in the span of just 24 hours, as per the Union Health ministry data issued on Monday morning. This was the highest single-day spike in the state since the COVID-19 pandemic began.

With the addition of 34,804 more COVID-19 cases, the total number of coronavirus cases in the state shot up to 13,39,210, as per the health bulletin. Bengaluru alone reported 20,733 cases in the 24 hours. The state reported 143 COVID-19 related fatalities in the past 24 hours, The cumulative death count due to COVID-19 in the state has reached 14,426.

