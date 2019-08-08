Kashmir turmoil Live Updates: PM Modi to address nation in televised broadcast at 8 pm

Jammu and Kashmir turmoil: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the nation in a television broadcast at 8 pm Thursday. PM Modi's address comes in the wake of the government's decision to revoke Article 370 which grants special status to Jammu & Kashmir. Two days after the contentious Article 370 was revoked in Parliament, amid lockdown in Jammu and Kashmir, regional political leaders, including former chief ministers Mehbooba Mufti, Omar Abdullah and Farooq Abdullah, remained under house arrest. Objecting strongly to developments in J&K, Pakistan has partially closed its airspace for a month, downgraded its bilateral trade with India and expelled Indian envoy to Islamabad.

Follow all the latest updates on security situation in Jammu and Kashmir on BusinessToday.In live blog.

3.20 pm: "In a decision by the Railways Ministry, Samjhauta Express services have been permanently stopped. It used to ply twice a week. The people who had already purchased their tickets can get their money reimbursed from Lahore DS office," said Pakistan Railways Minister Sheikh Rashid Ahmed.

Pakistan Railways Minister Sheikh Rashid Ahmed: In a decision by the Railways Ministry, Samjhauta Express services have been permanently stopped. It used to ply twice a week. The people who had already purchased their tickets can get their money reimbursed from Lahore DS office. pic.twitter.com/ZVNOTEsQRZ - ANI (@ANI) August 8, 2019

3.15 pm: The crew members of Indian Railways escort Samjhauta Express from Wagah to Attari border: PTI report.

3.10 pm: Current Situation in Kashmir similar to concentration camp: Congress's Adhir Ranjan Chowdhary

Adhir Ranjan Chowdhary, Congress leader in Lok Sabha, stoked another controversy after he compared the current situation in Kashmir with that of a concentration camp.

#WATCH Adhir Ranjan Chowdhary, Congress leader in Lok Sabha: PM had announced from Red Fort that we'll take Kashmiris forward not with bullets but by embracing them, but today, the situation in Kashmir is similar to that of a concentration camp. pic.twitter.com/jzGnZ6sSWy - ANI (@ANI) August 8, 2019

3.04 pm: Pakistan's decision to downgrade diplomatic ties a knee-jerk reaction, says Punjab CM Amarinder Singh.

Kashmir is our internal matter & Pakistan's decision to downgrade diplomatic ties is a knee-jerk reaction. Both countries must take adequate steps to ensure progress of #KartarpurCorridor isn't jeopardized in light of @pid_gov decision to downgrade diplomatic relations with India - Capt.Amarinder Singh (@capt_amarinder) August 8, 2019

2.50 pm: Srinagar Deputy Commissioner tweets two helpline numbers

Srinagar Deputy Commissioner (DC) Shahid Chaudhary has tweeted two helpline numbers, 9419028242, 9419028251, for those outside the Jammu and Kashmir to contact their families.

Sure. Pl SMS pick-up address /Time/number of passengers to 9419151189 or 9419028242 https://t.co/8zZxm0m2w4 - Shahid Choudhary (@listenshahid) August 8, 2019

2.40 pm: PM Modi to address the nation in a television broadcast which will be played out at 8 pm.

Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi will be addressing the nation at 8 PM today. - PMO India (@PMOIndia) August 8, 2019

2.35 pm: "No Indian movie to be screened in Pakistani cinemas," says Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan, Special Assistant to Pakistan Prime Minister on I&B: Geo English

"No Indian movie to be screened in Pakistani cinemas," says Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan, Special Assistant to Pakistan Prime Minister on I&B: Geo English pic.twitter.com/Jw3zwifKdb - ANI (@ANI) August 8, 2019

2.27 pm: Pakistan partially shuts airspace following trade suspension with India

Pakistan has closed a corridor in its airspace, which will result in an additional up to12 minutes of flying time for overseas flights, an Air India official said on Wednesday. The flights will have to be diverted to other routes due to the closure, the official said."One air corridor has been closed (in Pakistani airspace), requiring a maximum of 12 minutes diversion. It will not affect us (much)," said the Air India spokesperson. Air India operates around 50 flights daily through Pakistani airspace. These are flights to the US, Europe and the Middle East.

2.15 pm: Pakistan suspends Samjhauta Express services, Pakistani media reports .

2.05 pm: "Work on Kartarpur Sahib Corridor will be continued by Pakistan," said Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Pakistan.

2.04 pm:"We are always doubtful about our neighbour. The problem is that you can change your friends but cannot choose your neighbour. Nobody should have the kind of neighbour we have," said Defence Minister Rajnath Singh.

2.03 pm: Congress MP and Opposition leader in Rajya Sabha Ghulam Nabi Azad and Jammu & Kashmir Congress chief Gulam Ahmed Mir stopped at Srinagar airport Thursday. Both the leaders are being sent back to Delhi.