Kashmir turmoil Live Updates: PM Modi to address nation in televised broadcast at 8 pm

Jammu and Kashmir turmoil: Amid heightened tensions with India as the country revoked Article 370 which granted special status to Kashmir, PM Modi will address the nation at 8 pm Thursday in a television broadcast.

Jammu and Kashmir turmoil: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the nation in a television broadcast at 8 pm Thursday. PM Modi's address comes in the wake of the government's decision to revoke Article 370 which grants special status to Jammu & Kashmir.

Jammu and Kashmir turmoil: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the nation in a television broadcast at 8 pm Thursday. PM Modi's address comes in the wake of the government's decision to revoke Article 370 which grants special status to Jammu & Kashmir. Two days after the contentious Article 370 was revoked in Parliament, amid lockdown in Jammu and Kashmir, regional political leaders, including former chief ministers Mehbooba Mufti, Omar Abdullah and Farooq Abdullah, remained under house arrest. Objecting strongly to developments in J&K, Pakistan has partially closed its airspace for a month, downgraded its bilateral trade with India and expelled Indian envoy to Islamabad.

3.20 pm: "In a decision by the Railways Ministry, Samjhauta Express services have been permanently stopped. It used to ply twice a week. The people who had already purchased their tickets can get their money reimbursed from Lahore DS office," said Pakistan Railways Minister Sheikh Rashid Ahmed.

3.15 pm: The crew members of Indian Railways escort Samjhauta Express from Wagah to Attari border: PTI report.

3.10 pm: Current Situation in Kashmir similar to concentration camp: Congress's Adhir Ranjan Chowdhary

Adhir Ranjan Chowdhary, Congress leader in Lok Sabha, stoked another controversy after he compared the current situation in Kashmir with that of a concentration camp.

3.04 pm: Pakistan's decision to downgrade diplomatic ties a knee-jerk reaction, says Punjab CM Amarinder Singh.

2.50 pm: Srinagar Deputy Commissioner tweets two helpline numbers

Srinagar Deputy Commissioner (DC) Shahid Chaudhary has tweeted two helpline numbers, 9419028242, 9419028251, for those outside the Jammu and Kashmir to contact their families.

2.40 pm: PM Modi to address the nation in a television broadcast which will be played out at 8 pm.

2.35 pm: "No Indian movie to be screened in Pakistani cinemas," says Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan, Special Assistant to Pakistan Prime Minister on I&B: Geo English

2.27 pm: Pakistan partially shuts airspace following trade suspension with India

Pakistan has closed a corridor in its airspace, which will result in an additional up to12 minutes of flying time for overseas flights, an Air India official said on Wednesday. The flights will have to be diverted to other routes due to the closure, the official said."One air corridor has been closed (in Pakistani airspace), requiring a maximum of 12 minutes diversion. It will not affect us (much)," said the Air India spokesperson. Air India operates around 50 flights daily through Pakistani airspace. These are flights to the US, Europe and the Middle East.

2.15 pm: Pakistan suspends Samjhauta Express services, Pakistani media reports.

2.05 pm: "Work on Kartarpur Sahib Corridor will be continued by Pakistan," said Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Pakistan.

2.04 pm:"We are always doubtful about our neighbour. The problem is that you can change your friends but cannot choose your neighbour. Nobody should have the kind of neighbour we have," said Defence Minister Rajnath Singh.

2.03 pm: Congress MP and Opposition leader in Rajya Sabha Ghulam Nabi Azad and Jammu & Kashmir Congress chief Gulam Ahmed Mir stopped at Srinagar airport Thursday. Both the leaders are being sent back to Delhi.

