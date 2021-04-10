Lockdown in Indore: Restrictions extended till April 19; what's open, what's not

Indore Lockdown: The lockdown currently in effect in Indore has been extended till 6:00 am on April 19. The lockdown was initially scheduled to end on Monday, i.e. April 12. Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Singh Chauhan received a suggestion to extend the restriction from Indore District Crisis Management Committee on Saturday. Chauhan gave his approval to the committee's suggestion and extended the lockdown in the city.

The Chief Minister had met with the Crisis Management Committee via video conferencing. During the meeting, Indore Mayor Krishna Murari Moghe suggested extending the lockdown in the city till April 19. The meeting was also attended by MP Shankar Lalwani, and ministers Tulsi Silawat, Usha Thakur, Mahendra Hardia, Malini Gaur, Madhu Verma and Akash Vijayvargiya. District Collector Manish Singh reportedly confirmed that lockdown in Indore has been extended.

Singh stated that vegetable and milk shops in the city will remain open from 7:00 am to 10:00 pm. He added that kirana shops and medical shops will continue to remain open during the lockdown. Singh further added that kirana control shops will also be open in order to provide food grains to the poor.

Madhya Pradesh is amongst the 10 states that account for nearly 84 per cent of daily cases, according to Health Ministry data.

Madhya Pradesh recorded 4,882 fresh coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours. The addition of these cases has taken the infection tally to 3,27,220. More than 4,000 people have died due to the deadly virus in Madhya Pradesh.

On Friday, India reported 1,45,384 infections. This was the highest-single state spike in the country. The addition of these cases have pushed the total case count to over 1.3 crore.

