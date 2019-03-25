Lok Sabha election 2019: AAP to fight upcoming polls in UP, Bihar, Odisha and Andaman

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) Sunday announced that it will contest the upcoming Lok Sabha polls in Uttar Pradesh, Odisha, Andaman and Nicobar and Bihar.

In Uttar Pradesh, the party has fielded Yogesh Dahiya from Saharanpur, Satish Chandra Sharma from Aligarh and Shweta Sharma from Gautam Budh Nagar for the polls, senior leader Sanjay Singh said in a tweet.

The party is likely to contest the April-May parliamentary polls from 25 seats in Uttar Pradesh.

The process of selecting candidates for the remaining seats is in the final stage, Singh said.

In Bihar, Aleemuddin Ansari has been fielded from Kishanganj, Raghunath Kumar from Sitamarhi and Satyendra Kumar from Bhagalpur, he said in another tweet.

In Odisha, Basil Ekka was declared as candidate from the Sundargarh constituency, while Sanjay Meshack will be fielded from Andaman and Nicobar, the party said.