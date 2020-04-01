LPG prices cut by up to Rs 65 from today; check out latest rates here

In a relief to consumers, prices of non-subsidised Liquified Petroleum Gas (LPG) cylinders (14.2 kg) have been reduced by up to Rs 65, according to the state-owned Indian Oil Corporation Limited's (IOC) monthly revision issued on Wednesday. This is the second consecutive fall in LPG prices in the past two months. The LPG prices have been reduced considering a huge fall in global crude oil prices. As per India Oil, an LPG cylinder will cost Rs 744 in Delhi from April 1, down Rs 61.5 from the previous month. In Kolkata, an LPG cylinder will cost Rs 774.5; Rs 714.5 in Mumbai; and Rs 761.5 in Chennai.

LPG prices (14kg) in four metropolitan cities from April 1

Delhi: Rs 744 (earlier price Rs 805.5)

Kolkata: Rs 774.5 (earlier price 839.5)

Mumbai: Rs 714.5 (earlier price Rs 776.5)

Chennai: Rs 761.5 (earlier price Rs 826)

In March, the government reduced the price of non-subsidised domestic LPG cylinders (14.2 kg) by an average Rs 53. In February, the LPG price of non-subsidised cylinders was increased by about Rs 150.

Crude oil prices are near their lowest since 2002 -- Brent crude at $25.88 a barrel and West Texas Intermediate crude at $20.6 a barrel -- amid the global coronavirus crisis that has brought a worldwide economic slowdown and reduced oil demand. Meanwhile, petrol and diesel prices remained unchanged across four metro cities today, with petrol priced in Delhi at Rs 69.59/litre while diesel priced at 62.29/litre.