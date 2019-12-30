Maharashtra cabinet expansion LIVE updates: 25 Cabinet ministers,10 MoS take oath; Ajit Pawar returns as Deputy CM

After more than a month, the cabinet expansion of Maharashtra government is most likely to take place on Monday. In the second round of cabinet expansion in Maharashtra, CM Thackeray is likely to induct 36 cabinet members, 13 each from Shiv Sena and National Congress Party (NCP) and 10 from the Congress. As per media reports, the post of deputy chief minister is likely to go to the NCP's Ajit Pawar. The delay in the Maharashtra government formation was due to a dispute over sharing the portfolios in the Maha Vikas Aghadi (NCP-Shiv Sena-Congress alliance).

Key contenders in the second round of cabinet expansion in Maharashtra include Ajit Pawar, Nawab Malik, Jitendra Awhad, Dilip-Walse Patil, Dhananjay Munde and Anil Deshmukh from the NCP, Diwakar Raote and Ramdas Kadam from the Shiv Sena.From the Congress, Ashok Chavan, Yashomati Thakur, Vijay Vaddetiwar, KC Padavi, Amit Deshmukh, Varsha Gaikwad, Aslam Shaikh, and Sunil Kedar are likely to be inducted in the Maharashtra Cabinet.State's Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari will administer the oath to the new team in the Maharashtra Legislature.

The total strength of the ministry of the Maharashtra cabinet can be a maximum of 42 including the chief minister.The Maha Vikas Aghadi had framed a Common Minimum Programme (CMP) and a seat-share formula, in which Shiv Sena would get 15 ministers apart from the chief minister, NCP 14 and Congress 12.

Shiv Sena leader Uddhav Thackeray was sworn is as Maharashtra Chief Minister on November 28. At present the Maharashtra government has six MLAs-two each from Shiv Sena, National Congress Party (NCP) and the Congress. From the NCP, state unit chief Jayant Patil and senior leader Chhagan Bhujbal took the oath on November 28 in state's cabinet ministry. From the Congress and the Shiv Sena-- Balasaheb Thorat , Nitin Raut, Eknath Shinde and Subash Desai became the minister.

2:06PM: Aaditya Thackeray sworn in Maharashtra minister

Shiv Sena's Aaditya Thackeray takes oath as minister in Maharashtra Government.

1:45PM: LIST OF MINISTERS SWORN IN TODAY

Deputy Chief Minister- Ajit Pawar, NCP

Cabinet ministers

1. Ashok Chavan, Congress

2. Dilip Walse Patil, NCP

3 Dhananjay Munde, NCP

4 Vijay Waddetiwar, Congress

5 Anil Deshmukh, NCP

6 Hasan Mushrif, NCP

7 Varsha Gaikwad, Congress

8. Rajendra Shingane, NCP

9. Nawab Malik, NCP

10. Rajesh Tope, NCP

11. Sunil Kedar, Congress

12. Sanjay Rathod, Shiv Sena

13. Gulabrao Patil, Shiv Sena

14. Amit Deshmukh, Congress

15. Dada Bhuse, Shiv Sena

16. Jitendra Awhad, NCP

17. Sandippan Bhumre, Shiv Sena

18. Balasaheb Patil, NCP

19. Yashomati Thakur, Congress

20. Anil Parab , Shiv Sena

21. Uday Samant, Shiv Sena

22. KC Padvi, Congress

23. Shankar Rao Gadakh, Independent (Shiv Sena quota)

24. Aslam Shaikh, Congress

25. Aditya Thackeray, Shiv Sena

Ministers of State

1. Abdul Sattar, Shiv Sena

2. Satej Patil, Congress

3. Shambhuraj Desai, Shiv Sena

4. Bachchu Kadu, Independent (Shiv Sena quota)

5. Vishwajeet Kadam, Congress

6. Dattatray Bharne, NCP

7. Aditi Tatkare, NCP

8. Sanjay Bansode, NCP

9. Prajakt Tanpure, NCP

10. Rajendra Patil Yedravkar, Independent (Shiv Sena quota)

1:40PM: Amit Deshmukh from Congress party takes oath as minister in Maharashtra Government.

Mumbai: Congress' Amit Deshmukh takes oath as minister in Maharashtra Government.

1:35PM: Governor B S Koshyari administered the oath of office and secrecy to the new ministers in the Vidhan Bhavan (state legislature) complex.

1:30PM: NCP leader and former Assembly speaker Dilip Walse Patil, former leader of opposition in the Legislative Council Dhananjay Munde and former LoP in Assembly Vijay Wadettiwar were also sworn in.

1:20 PM: Sunil Chetrapal Kedar takes oath as Maharashtra minister.

1:27PM: Shiv Sena leader Gulab Patis took oath as cabinet minister on Monday. Patil was A minister in Devendra Fadnavis governemnt from 2014-2019.

1:25PM: NCP leader Nawab Malik takes oath as minister in Maharashtra Government.

Nationalist Congress Party leader Nawab Malik takes oath as minister in Maharashtra Government

1:20PM: 25 cabinet ministers and 10 MoS have taken oath on Monday in Maharashtra.

1:18PM: NCP leaders Dilip Walse Patil, Dhananjay Munde and Congress' Vijay Wadettiwar sworn in as cabinet ministers.

1:16PM: NCP gets 10 cabinet minitry posts and 4 MoS.

1:15PM: Congress gets 8 cabinet post and two Minister of Stete posts.

1:10PM: Former CM Ashok Chavan takes oath as cabinet minister in Uddhav Thackeray-led Maharashtra govt.





Mumbai: Senior Congress leader and former CM, Ashok Chavan takes oath as minister in Maharashtra Government

1:05PM: Ajit Pawar takes oath as minister in Maharashtra Government, he will be the Deputy Chief Minister of the state

12:50PM: Total 36 ministers will be taking oath today--a deputy chief minister, 25 cabinet ministers and 10 ministers of thge state

12:45PM: According to the sources, CM Uddhav Thackeray's son Aaditya Thackeray also to take oath as state minister today

12:40PM: 36 leaders to take oath as ministers on Monday. Ajit Pawar to be Deputy Chief Minister.