Martyrs' day: Observe 2-min silence on Jan 30, says govt

The government has instructed all state and central government departments to observe two minutes' silence on January 30, Martyrs' day, in the memory of those who sacrificed their lives during the struggle for India's freedom.

In a letter to the chief secretaries of all states/UTs, the Union Ministry of Home Affairs said that two-minute silence will be observed at 11 am, throughout the country on January 30.

"Silence should be observed & work & movement stopped for 2 minutes throughout the country at 11 am on 30th," the ministry said in its notification.

The following standing instructions have been laid down for observance of the Martyrs' day:

Wherever feasible, the commencement and termination of the two minutes' silence period should be indicated by sound of siren or Army guns. To indicate the commencement of the two minutes' silence, sirens should be sounded from 10:59 hrs till 11:00 hrs and after two minutes, all clear sirens should again be sounded from 11:02 hours till 11:03 hours. This procedure may be adopted where sirens exist.

On hearing the signal (wherever available), all persons would stand up and observe the silence.

At places where no signal systems are available, suitable instructions can be issued to all concerned for observing the silence for two minutes at 11.00 am.

"In the past, it has been observed that while two minutes' silence is observed in some offices, the general public goes about its occupation in the ordinary course, unmindful of the solemnity of the occasion. The State/Union territories governments are requested to ensure that the Martyrs' Day is observed with due solemnity," the ministry said in the letter.

"State/Union territories governments may issue instructions to all educational institutions and public sector enterprises under their control for observance of the Martyrs' Day, accordingly. Talks, speeches on freedom struggle, national integration may be organised in hybrid mode," the letter added.