Mediators reach Shaheen Bagh for Day 2 of talks

The mediators appointed by the Supreme Court to reach out to the protestors at Shaheen Bagh reached the epicentre of the anti-CAA protests for another round of talks. Both these interlocutors- Sanjay Hegde and Sadhana Ramchandran have reached the stage.

Delhi: Sanjay Hegde and Sadhana Ramachandran â mediators appointed by Supreme Court reach Shaheen Bagh. They are here for talks with the protesters for the second day. pic.twitter.com/sXoSoy2Mwm â ANI (@ANI) February 20, 2020

The interlocutors in the Shaheen Bagh matter had laid down some conditions before their visit to the protest site. The mediators made it amply clear that they would not visit the protest site in Shaheen Bagh if mediapersons were present there.

Senior Supreme Court Lawyer Sanjay Hegde said that he wouldn't engage with the protestors if the media was present at the site. On Wednesday, the three mediators- Supreme Court Lawyers Sanjay Hegde and Sadhana Ramchandran and the former Chief Information Commissioner Wajahat Habibullah went to the protest site to speak with the protestors and to try to find a solution to end the impasse.

After the two-hour long round of talks with the protestors, Ramachandran stated that it was imperative to come to a solution where the protestors "can free the roads and continue protesting". After this one of the women protesting at Shaheen Bagh told the veteran Supreme Court lawyer that if the roads were open then "who will protect us from assaulters".

Sanjay Hegde also went onto explain the latest Supreme Court order on the matter to the crowds in detail. This was translated into Hindi by Sadhana Ramachandran. One of the protesters Mehrunissa told India Today, "The protest is affecting our life as well. We don't want to be here but no one listening to us. The government should repeal the CAA, NRC and NPR or we will not shift the protest venue."

