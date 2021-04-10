'Modi govt mismanaged COVID-19; exported vaccine, allowed shortage', says Sonia Gandhi

Congress interim President Sonia Gandhi conducted a virtual meeting with the Chief Ministers of INC-ruled states to review the COVID-19 situation in the country. Congress leader Rahul Gandhi was also present for this meeting. Opposition parties attacked the Modi government over its handling of the pandemic and the nationwide COVID-19 inoculation drive.

During the virtual meeting, Gandhi stated that the priority should be to "test, track and vaccinate". "There must be transparency - Governments must reveal the actual numbers of infections and deaths across states, whether Congress-ruled or otherwise," she added.

She further stated that "We must focus on India's vaccination drive first and foremost, then only export vaccines and gift them to other countries. We must stress on responsible behaviour - adhering to all laws and Covid regulations without exception." Gandhi said this a day after her son Rahul Gandhi urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to focus on domestic COVID-19 vaccine needs.

Sonia Gandhi slammed the Centre for its poor handling of COVID-19 vaccine distribution. Gandhi said, "The Modi government has mismanaged the situation - exported vaccine and allowed a shortage to be created in India."

Gandhi also discussed the ongoing assembly elections in multiple states. She said, "Mass gatherings for elections and religious events have accelerated Covid for which all of us are responsible to some extent. We need to accept this responsibility and keep the interest of the nation above our own."

Multiple states have already started to experience a shortage of COVID-19 vaccines. These include - Maharashtra, Odisha, Andhra Pradesh, Punjab, Rajasthan, UP, Uttarakhand, Chhattisgarh and Bihar.

Congress spokesperson Randeep Surjewala tweeted about what was discussed in this meeting. He wrote, "Sonia Gandhi reviewed the efforts taken in Congress-ruled states to fight COVID-19, including the availability of vaccines, access to medicines and ventilators". "The priority is to test, track and vaccinate," he wrote on Twitter, quoting Gandhi.

COVID-19 cases have been surging in the country for the past few weeks. India has been reported over 1 lakh fresh cases of the coronavirus daily for the past few days. On Friday, India reported 1,45,384 infections.

