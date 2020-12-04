MPC meet: RBI policy announcement soon; likely to keep key rates unchanged

The RBI's Monetary Policy Committee , led by Governor Shaktikanta Das, will announce the central bank's policy stance amid high inflation concerns. The apex bank may keep the policy stance 'accommodative' as per its resolution during the previous MPC meet announcement.

The key policy rate has remained at 4 per cent since May after it was cut 115 basis points since March when Covid-19 induced lockdowns were imposed. In today's announcement, markets will most likely look at what the MPC has to say on its earlier resolve to keep the 'accommodative' stance "at least during the current financial year and into next financial year".

Inflation has been on a higher trajectory for quite some time. It has overshot the RBI's tolerance level of 6 per cent for seven months now. It is expected the apex bank will take steps to fasten India's economic recovery after the coronavirus, but high inflation will most likely force it to keep the rates unchanged.

Retail inflation, calculated based on the Consumer Price Index (CPI), rose to 7.61 per cent in October on the back of increasing food prices. It is the highest level of retail inflation since May 2014 when the inflation level was at 8.33 per cent.

The RBI had earlier projected the CPI-based inflation at 6.8 per cent for Q2 and 5.4-4.5 per cent for H2 of FY21. Experts believe the central bank could revise its forecast now.

The RBI has something to cheer about when it comes to GDP growth though. While the economy contracted for the second successive quarter, declining 7.5 per cent year-on-year, there was something to cheer about. The GDP grew at 23.2 per cent sequentially signalling a gradual rebound in the economy after 24% contraction in the quarter ending June.

It also remains the best quarter-on-quarter growth since 1996 when the country started giving out quarterly numbers. The current GDP numbers are even better than the ones based on the RBI's recent "nowcast" model.

With the rate cuts unlikely, the RBI may also hint at withdrawal of its post-Covid emergency stance by announcing some measures to absorb excess liquidity from the system.

