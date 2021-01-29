Mumbai local trains to be operational for general public from Feb 1

Local trains will operate for the general public in Mumbai and Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR) beginning from February 1. The local train services, which are regarded as Mumbai's lifeline, shall be open for the public in three slots-- from 07:00 in the morning, then again from 12:00pm to 04:00 pm in the afternoon and from 09:00 pm till the closure of train services in an attempt to control crowds as per a recent Maharashtra government order.

Mumbai Central Division of Western Railway's Traffic Control Department had sent a letter to station masters for opening local trains for all commuters wherein they were asked to run trains on a full schedule from the date declared by the state government, i.e., February 1.

For the remaining time, these trains will operate only for healthcare workers, frontline workers and other people in essential services. As of now, only a select class of commuters like women and those in essential services are allowed to travel via the local train in Mumbai after getting a special pass.

Earlier this week, Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray held a review meet on beginning local train services for the general public. As many as 80 lakh passengers used the local train services in Mumbai before the nationwide lockdown imposed in an attempt to curb the spread of coronavirus.

