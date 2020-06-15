No lockdown extension in Delhi: CM Arvind Kejriwal

While speculations were being made about the extension of lockdown in the national capital in view of the daily spike in coronavirus cases, the Delhi Chief Minister has clarified that lockdown will not be extended further.

Kejriwal in a tweet said, "Many people are speculating whether another lockdown in Delhi in being planned. There are no such plans".

Meanwhile, in the all-party meet chaired by Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Monday, Delhi BJP president Adesh Gupta and AAP's Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh said the number of COVID-19 tests will be increased to 18,000 per day in the city from June 20.

Singh also added that talks regarding 'appointment of IAS officers to monitor central, state and private hospitals' were also held in the all-party meeting.

On Monday, Delhi registered 41,182 cases of coronavirus, out of which, 24,032 were active, 15,823 cured, and 1,327 dead.

