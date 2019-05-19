Odisha BSE 10th Result 2019: Orissa Matric HSC results to be declared on May 20; check scores at bseodisha.ac.in

The Board of Secondary Education (BSE) Odisha will be declaring its Class 10 board exam 2019 results on May 20 Monday. The BSE matric result will be announced on the official website bseodisha.ac.in as well as on orissaresults.nic.in. Students can also check their scores on examresults.net and indiaresults.com.

The BSE Odisha 10th Result 2019 will be announced by the Board of Secondary Education (BSE) around 10 am tomorrow. Earlier, the BSE Odisha 10th Result 2019 was scheduled to be declared on May 14. However, the board delayed the results due to the disruption caused in Odisha by Cyclone Fani, which hit the state on May 3.

Students are advised to keep their admit cards ready for details like their roll number that they will be required to feed in for registration once the results are declared.

Last year, the Odisha BSE had released the 2018 result on May 7.

How to check BSE Class 10 result 2019:

Step 1: Visit the official website: bseodisha.ac.in and orissaresults.nic.in.

Step 2: Click on the link 'BSE Class 10th Results 2019'.

Step 3: Enter your name and roll number and click on the 'Submit' button

Step 4: Your results will be displayed on the screen.

Step 5: Download the result from a relevant link and take a printout of it for future reference.

Students can also check their results via SMS:

In order to check the BSE 10th Results 2019 through SMS, candidates need to type RESULT(space)or 10(space)Roll number and send it to 56263.

This year a total of 5.23 lakh candidates appeared in the Odisha class 10 board examinations that was conducted from February 23 to March 8, 2019 according to official data.