Over 16 crore doses provided to states, UTs free of cost: Centre

The Centre has so far provided approximately 16.37 crore vaccine doses to states and union territories free of cost. Of these, total consumption, including wastage, stands at 15.58 crore doses, including wastage. Furthermore, states and union territories have more than 79 lakh vaccine doses available, according to the Union Health Ministry. States and union territories will also receive more than 17 lakh doses in addition within the next 3 days, the ministry added.

Maharashtra has received the maximum number of vaccines followed by Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, and Gujarat. Maharashtra received 17,50,620 doses of Covishield and 5,76,890 doses of Covaxin as of May 1, 2021.

Uttar Pradesh received 13,49,850 doses of Covishield and 4,11,870 doses of Covaxin. Rajasthan received 12,92,460 doses of Covishield and 4,42,390 doses of Covaxin whereas Gujarat received 12,48,700 doses of Covishield and 4,11,490 doses of Covaxin.

Karnataka received 10,05,370 doses of Covishield and 3,31,300 doses of Covaxin whereas West Bengal received 9,95,300 doses of Covishield and 3,27,980 doses of Covaxin. Madhya Pradesh received 8,71,290 doses of Covishield and 2,87,120 doses of Covaxin whereas Bihar received 7,64,850 doses of Covishield and 2,52,040 doses of Covaxin.

Andhra Pradesh received 6,90,360 doses of Covishield and 2,27,490 doses of Covaxin whereas Chhattisgarh received 6,47,300 doses of Covishield and 2,13,300 doses of Covaxin respectively as of May 1.

Lakshadweep (9.76%), Tamil Nadu (8.83%), Assam (7.70%), Manipur (7.44%), and Haryana (5.72%) reported the highest amount of vaccine wastage.

Meanwhile, the Liberalised and Accelerated Phase 3 Strategy of COVID-19 vaccination will be implemented from Saturday, May 1. Registration for COVID-19 vaccination has already begun on the CoWIN portal and Aarogya Setu application on April 28.



