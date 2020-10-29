Pakistan feared India will attack if Abhinandan not released, reveals Pak opposition leader

It was out of fear from India that Imran Khan's government released Wing Commander Abhinandan Varthaman, a member of Pakistan's National Assembly revealed on Wednesday.

In a speech in the National Assembly, Ayaz Sadiq recounted February 2019 incident. The Pakistan Muslim League-M (PML-N) leader Sadiq said that Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi convened an urgent meeting in which he said if Pakistan did not release Abhinandan, India would launch an attack against Pakistan at 9 PM that day.

Sadiq proclaimed that "Pakistan Army Chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa came to Qureshi's room and his legs were shaking and he was perspiring. Qureshi said for God's sake let Abhinandan go, India is about to attack Pakistan at 9 PM".

Sadiq added in his speech that his PML-N party had supported Imran Khan's government in all issues, including Abhinandan but will not be able to further support it.

Last year in February, Wing Commander Abhinandan shot down Pakistani aircraft F-16, which had transgressed into Indian airspace during a fight between the two country's air forces.

During the event, Abhinandan's plane crossed over to the Pakistani side and was shot down on February 27.

Abhinandan returned to India via the Attari-Wagah border on March 1, 2019. He was awarded the Vir Chakra on Independence Day by President Ram Nath Kovind for his exemplary bravery.

