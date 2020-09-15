Parliament Monsoon Session: Rajnath Singh says India-China border tension remains unsolved

In the second day of the Parliament Monsoon session on Tuesday, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh spoke about the continuing standoff between India and China troops along the Line of the Actual Control (LAC) in the eastern Ladakh. Despite the latest meeting between MEA S Jaishankar with his Chinese counterpart Wang Yi, border issues with China remain unresolved, Singh informed MPs in Lok Sabha on Tuesday.

3:05pm: India is ready to battle any situation, Rajnath Singh said in the Lok Sabha on Tuesday. Singh lauded the courage of Indian soldiers who have been deployed at the LAC.

3:07pm: China is provocating and creating friction points in the easter Ladakh

3:09pm: Rajnath struck a combative tone and said China did not accept the customary and peripheral alignment of the Sino-India border.

3:11pm: Since April, we have seen increase in troops and weapons deployment along LAC in Ladakh, says Rajnath Singh in LS.

3:15pm: Status quo cannot be changed now: Rajnath Singh in LS

"On June 15, there was a violent faceoff in Galwan in which our soldiers sacrificed their lives, but it also inflicted losses on the Chinese. Amid the difficult times, our army is keeping safe. There should be no doubt on India's determination. We want resolution through dialogue," said Rajnath Singh. He added, "We want peaceful resolution to the standoff. Key principles are to respect the LAC and not change the status quo. All agreements need to be respected".

3:20pm:China encroaches 38,000 sq km land in Ladakh: Rajnath

Defence Minister informed in the Parliament that China has encroached 38,000 sq km land in Ladakh, over 5,000 sq km area ceded by Pakistan in Jammu & Kashmir. " We need the patience to deal with the matter. Peace and tranquillity are important and are agreed to by both nations," Singh added.

3:25pm:India-China border issue remains unresolved: Rajnath

"India and China does not recognise the traditional customary alignment of the LAC and the border issues between the two remain unresolved

3:26pm:China mobilises troops along LAC: Singh

"There are many friction points in the easter Ladakh, Gogra, Pangong Lake's north and south bank and Kongka La. China has beefed up its army battalions and deployed weapons in all these areas. Indian Army has made counter deployments in these areas," Singh said in the Parliament.

3:27pm:India prepares for long term deployment in high mountains: Rajnath

Rajnath Singh said that multiple rounds of talks have failed to yield any significant result in defusing the tensions. Now the Indian Army has prepared itself for long term deployment in the high mountainous region.

3:27pm: Indian forces are determined to protect security and sovereignty of the country: Rajnath

Indian soldiers have been provisioned with suitable clothing, habitat, and required defence wherewithal to combat Chinese PLA. They are capable of serving at high altitudes with scarce oxygen and in extremely cold temperatures, something that they've done over last many years on Siachen & Kargil, Rajnath said.

3:40pm: Congress MPs stage walkout from Lok Sabha demanding discussion on India-China border issue

After Rajnath Singh's statement, the Congress wanted to raise certain issues which was not allowed by Speaker Om Birla. Unhappy with this, Congress walked out of the House.