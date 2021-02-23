Patanjali's Coronil not to be sold in Maharashtra without 'proper certifications'

The sale of Patanjali's Coronil tablets will not be permitted without "proper certifications" in Maharashtra, said the state's Home Minister Anil Deshmukh on Tuesday.

Deshmukh's statements come a day after the Indian Medical Association (IMA) expressed shock over Patanjali's claims of getting WHO certification for Coronil tablets, which it says is an evidence-based medicine to fight COVID-19.

The World Health Organisation (WHO) clarified that it had not reviewed or certified effectiveness of any traditional medicine for the treatment of COVID-19. The IMA also demanded an explanation from Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan, who was present at the medicine's launch.

Deshmukh took to his Twitter today and said "The #IMA has questioned the said 'clinical trials' of #Coronil & WHO refuted the false claims made by #Patanjali Ayurveda for giving any certificate regarding its effectiveness for #Covid19 treatment."

Calling the endorsement of Coronil without proper certification deplorable, Deshmukh wrote, "Launching such a drug hurriedly and being endorsed by two senior Central Union Ministers is highly deplorable. Selling of #Coronil without proper certification from competent health organisations like #WHO,#IMA and others will not be allowed in Maharashtra."



Baba Ramdev's Patanjali on February 19 said the Coronil tablet had received certification from the Ayush Ministry as a medicine supporting COVID-19 treatment as per the WHO's certification scheme.

However, the company's managing director Acharya Balkrishna later clarified that their WHO GMP compliant CoPP certificate to Coronil is issued by Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI) and not the World Health Organisation.

