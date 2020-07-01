Patanjali's Coronil to now be available in market; all protocols followed, says Baba Ramdev

Yoga guru Baba Ramdev said during a press conference on Wednesday that Coronil and SwasariVati will now be available in the market. He said that the AYUSH ministry has acknowledged that the company followed protocol. Ramdev added that Coronil has been termed "COVID management" and not "COVID treatment".

The yoga guru said that a team of 500 doctors have been working day and night to find a cure for many diseases through Ayurveda. He said that another phase of clinical control trials has been completed. Ramdev further said that differences between the AYUSH ministry and Patanjali have been resolved and that Coronil will be now available in the market.

During the press conference, Ramdev said that they have followed all protocols. "These protocols were not set by me or Patanjali but by modern medical sciences," he added.

The Ayurveda company stated that they have shared all the clinical trial data with the AYUSH ministry and that the ministry has categorically agreed that Patanjali Research Foundation has appropriately worked on coronavirus management.

According to the ministry Patanjali can now manufacture and distribute its Divya Coronil Tablet, Divya SwasariVati and Divya AnuTaila across the country.

Patanjali said in a statement that Ayurvedic drug licences and control clinical trials are two different things. Licence for Ayurvedic drugs are given on the basis of its reported traditional usage. It said that clinical trials are conducted after that. "Patanjali's Divya pharmacy have taken the licence approval for Divya Coronil Tablet and Divya SwasariVati on their traditional reported usage, and have now connected those with the modern search based clinical findings."

Patanjali Research Institute and NIMS University have jointly conducted randomised placebo-controlled double-blinded clinical trials on COVID-19 positive patients, it said. The company added that the trial was approved by Institutional Ethics Committee (IEC) and duly registered at Clinical Trial Registry. Patanjali said that 95 patients took part in the trial, out of which 45 were given Patanjali formulations and 50 were given placebo. The patients who received Patanjali showed 67 per cent recovery in three days and 100 per cent recovery in seven days. "All 45 patients became COVID-19 negative," it said.

It said that the research institute is also researching on hypertension, diabetes, arthritis, cardiac diseases and more.

The yoga guru also added during the press conference that it is time people recognise Ayurveda's power to heal and cure people. "Why are treatment techniques devised in Germany, the UK or Europe accepted and given the status of 'medicine'?" he asked.

He said that a lot of people criticised him and Patanjali Ayurveda for Coronil. "Where will this thinking take us?" he asked. He said that Coronil and SwasariVati have been made with use of Ashwagandha, Giloy, and Tulsi.

