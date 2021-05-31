PLI Scheme: 46 firms get nod for domestic manufacturing of APIs, drug intermediates

The Ministry of Chemicals and Fertilisers has given its nod to 46 companies for domestic manufacturing of critical key starting materials or drug intermediates and active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs) under the Production Linked Incentive (PLI) Scheme.

"All the 215 applications received for the 36 products spread across the 4 target segments were considered and appraised as per the decided evaluation and selection criteria by the empowered committee," the ministry said in a statement.

The ministry said waitlisted applicants, who are otherwise eligible, have been approved against slots vacated after withdrawal by companies earlier granted approvals.

With this, a total of 46 applications with committed investment of Rs 5,355.44 crore and expected employment generation of about 11,210 have been approved by the government under the PLI Scheme for Bulk Drugs, it said.

"Setting up of these plants will make the country self-reliant to a large extent in respect of these bulk drugs. The disbursal of production linked incentive by the government over the six years would be up to a maximum of about Rs 6,000 crore," the ministry said.

The scheme has been launched for promotion of domestic manufacturing by setting up greenfield plants with minimum domestic value addition in four different target segments -- in two fermentation-based (at least 90 per cent) and in two chemical synthesis based (at least 70 per cent) -- with a total outlay of Rs 6,940 crore for 2020-21 to 2029-30 period.

