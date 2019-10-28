'There should be zero tolerance for terrorism,' says PM Modi to European MPs ahead of their Kashmir visit

Prime Minister Narendra Modi Monday said that prompt action must be taken against the supporters or sponsors of terrorists adding that terrorism should not be tolerated at any costs. PM Modi said while briefing the European Parliament members who called up on him at his residence. The delegation would be visiting Jammu and Kashmir (J&K) on Tuesday.

"Urgent action must be taken against all those who support or sponsor terrorists or support such activities and organizations or use terrorism as a state policy. There should be zero tolerance for terrorism," said PM Modi.

"Early conclusion of a fair and balanced Bilateral Trade and Investment Agreement (BTIA) is a priority for my government," he added.

Meanwhile, BN Dunn, member of European Parliament told ANI, "Yes we are going there (J&K) tomorrow. The Prime Minister explained to us about it (abrogation of article 370) but I want to see on the ground how it actually is & talk to some local people. What we all want is normalcy and peace for everyone."

A delegation of over 25 European Union MPs met PM Modi and National Security Advisor Ajit Doval ahead of their planned visit to Jammu and Kashmir on Tuesday.

The delegation was briefed about the situation in Jammu and Kashmir and cross-border terrorism emanating from across the border, sources told PTI.

The delegation of EU members of parliament will also meet Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu on Monday evening.

The visit of the EU members comes following the international attention towards Kashmir after Article 370 was abrogated in J&K on August 5.

Meanwhile, former J&K Chief Minister (CM) Mehbooba Mufti's daughter Iltija Mufti tweeted from the CM's Twitter handle and expressed hope that the delegation will interact with locals, media, doctors and members of civil society."Hope they get a chance to speak to the people, local media, doctors and civil society members. The iron curtain between Kashmir and the world needs to be lifted and the government must be held accountable for pushing J&K into turmoil." She tweeted.

The shutdown in Kashmir, following the abrogation of Article 370 led to a communication lockdown in the valley. While the restrictions on the postpaid phones and landline services were lifted after nearly 70 days of the Article (370) being scrapped, there still are a lot of limitations comprising Section 144 which are in place in Kashmir.

