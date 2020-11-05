PM Modi to chair investor roundtable; Ratan Tata, Mukesh Ambani, Uday Kotak to attend

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will hold a virtual roundtable conference with who's who of the business world today. The Virtual Global Investor Roundtable (VGIR) 2020, organised by the Ministry of Finance and National Investment and Infrastructure Fund, will see PM Modi showcasing the reforms India has undertaken to make it easier for foreign investors to do business in the country.

The focus of the roundtable, scheduled to start at 6 PM today, will be around India's economic and investment outlook, structural reforms and the government's vision for the path to a $5 trillion economy. The event will witness the participation of key decision-makers of these funds, i.e., the CEOs and CIOs. Apart from global investors, the roundtable will also see the participation of several top Indian business leaders.

At least six prominent Indian businessmen, including Reliance Industries Chairman Mukesh Ambani, HDFC Chairman Deepak Parekh, Sun Pharma Managing Director Dilip Shanghvi, Infosys co-founder Nadan Nilekani, industrialist Ratan Tata, Kotak Mahindra Bank CEO Uday Kotak, will attend the virtual summit. These business leaders could share their ideas on making India a global investment destination.

Around 20 of the world's largest pension and sovereign wealth funds with total assets under management of about $6 trillion will attend the summit. These global institutional investors represent key regions including the US, Europe, Canada, Korea, Japan, Middle East, Australia, and Singapore.

Among the funds taking part in the Investor Roundtable are Temasek, Japan Bank for International Cooperation, CPP Investments, AustralianSuper, Future Fund, CDPQ, GIC, and Japan Post Bank, Pension Denmark, Teachers Retirement Texas, Ontario Teachers, Korean Investment Corporation, Nippon Life and Mubadala Investment Company.

Apart from PM Modi, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das will also take part in the roundtable.

The Investor Roundtable is happening in the backdrop of several efforts made by India to improve the country's investment climate. It also happens at a time when investors and companies are looking to de-risk businesses and investments by reducing dependence on China. They are looking for alternatives to scale up production, and India has emerged as a strong contender.