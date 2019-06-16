PM Modi invites all party chiefs to discuss 'one nation, one election' on June 19

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has invited presidents of all parties represented in Lok Sabha or Rajya Sabha on June 19 to discuss the issue of 'one nation, one election', Parliamentary Affairs Minister Prahlad Joshi said on Sunday.

Briefing the media persons, Joshi reportedly said that the Prime Minister has called the meeting to also discuss the celebration of 75 years of India's independence in 2022, 150 years of Mahatma Gandhi's birth anniversary this year and issues related to aspirational districts.

"To begin the newly constituted Lok Sabha on a positive note, Modi has invited party presidents of all political parties with representation in the Parliament, on 19th June, and MPs of both Houses, on 20th June, to freely interact and exchange views with the government. This novel initiative would go a long way to build team spirit among all Parliamentarians and in turn would ensure smooth functioning of Parliament in future," Joshi said.

Joshi said that government has requested all parties, especially the opposition, for their co-operation for the smooth functioning of both Houses of Parliament.

Earlier today, the Prime Minister Narendra Modi chaired the all party leaders meeting, including Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha Ghulam Nabi Azad, National Conference leader Farooq Abdullah and TMC leader Derek O'Brien, to discuss important issues to come up during Budget session of Parliament 2019, which will start from June 17.

Modi urged all leaders to introspect whether members of Parliament are able to fulfill peoples' aspirations as their representatives. He said, "We are for the people, we cannot win hearts by disrupting the functioning of the Parliament. All parties must keep political differences aside and commit themselves to tirelessly work in the direction of Nation's progress".

The PM exhorted all leaders to cooperate with the Government and strive in the direction of making a New India by 2022 and achieve the true meaning of 'Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas'. Modi said that government is always receptive to the issues raised by all Political Parties and is ready to discuss all issues of national importance on the floor of both Houses of Parliament.

The first session of 17thLok Sabha will commence on June 17, 2019 and 249th session of Rajya Sabha on June 20, 2019. Subject to exigencies of government business, the session may conclude on July 26, 2019. The session will provide 30 sittings spread over 40 days in Lok Sabha and 27 sittings spread over 37 days sittings in the Rajya Sabha.

Edited by Chitranjan Kumar