COVID-19: Centre to procure 1 lakh portable concentrators from PM Cares Fund

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday sanctioned the procurement of 1 lakh portable oxygen concentrators from the PM Cares Fund.

In addition, 500 more pressure swing adsorption oxygen plants will also be installed. PM Modi said that it will help improve access to oxygen, especially in district headquarters and tier-II cities.

The decision was taken at a high-level meeting presided over by PM Modi to discuss the steps needed to improve Liquid Medical Oxygen (LMO) Supply for COVID management.

Also Read: COVID-19: Dalai Lama contributes to PM-CARES Fund to strengthen India's fight

The prime minister directed that the oxygen concentrators should be procured at the earliest and provided to states with high coronavirus case burden, the PMO said in a statement, adding that the oxygen concentrators and new PSA plants will greatly augment the supply of oxygen near demand clusters.

The 500 new PSA oxygen plants sanctioned under the PM Cares Fund are in addition to the earlier sanctioned 713 PSA plants under the fund, the statement added.

Meanwhile, taking to Twitter, PM Modi said, "1 lakh portable oxygen concentrators will be procured, 500 more PSA oxygen plants sanctioned from PM-CARES. This will improve access to oxygen, especially in district HQs and Tier-2 cities."

1 lakh portable oxygen concentrators will be procured, 500 more PSA oxygen plants sanctioned from PM-CARES. This will improve access to oxygen, specially in district HQs and Tier-2 cities. https://t.co/oURX74RYt1 â Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) April 28, 2021

Also Read: DRDO to set up 500 oxygen plants under PM CARES Fund

The 500 PSA plants will be set up with the transfer of indigenous technology developed by DRDO and SCIR to domestic manufacturers.

Installing PSA plants and procurement of portable oxygen concentrators will boost the supply of oxygen near high demand clusters, thereby addressing the present logistical challenges in transporting oxygen from plants to hospitals, the statement noted.

The demand for life-saving gas has increased with the surge in COVID-19 cases with several hospitals sensing out SOS for its supply. Several deaths have also been reported due to lack of oxygen supply in hospitals.