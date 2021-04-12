PM Modi slams Mamata at Bardhaman rally, says TMC tormenting Ma, Mati, Manush

Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched a scathing attack on West Bengal chief minister and Trinamool Congress (TMC) supremo Mamata Banerjee in a public address at West Bengal's Bardhaman. Drawing a cricket analogy, the Prime Minister said that people of West Bengal have clean bowled the TMC. He added that the people of West Bengal have "hit so many fours and sixes in these phases that BJP has already scored a century."

Modi said, "People of Bengal hit so many fours and sixes that BJP has already completed a century (of seats) in the first four phases of assembly polls. They have wiped out the TMC in half the match (aadha mein poora saaf)." Modi also went onto mock the TMC's "Ma, Mati, Manush" slogan and said, "Tormenting 'Ma' (mother), looting 'Mati' (motherland) and bloodshed of 'Manush' (people) is its reality."

He came down hard on Banerjee and said that she and her entire team were told "to leave the field" in Nandigram.

While targetting Mamata Banerjee over tolabaazi (extortion), cut money and syndicates, the Prime Minister said, "Didi o didi, if you want to unload your anger, I am here. Abuse me as much as you want. But do not insult Bengal's dignity and tradition. Bengal will not tolerate your arrogance, tolabaazi, cut money and syndicate because people want 'asol poribartan' (real change) now."

Talking about the unfortunate Cooch Behar violence that claimed the lives of 5 people, the Prime Minister put the blame of inciting people against the central forces on Mamata Banerjee.

Edited by Mehak Agarwal; with agency inputs

