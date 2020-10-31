PM Modi to inaugurate India's first seaplane service from Gujarat

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who is on a two-day visit to Gujarat, will inaugurate India's first seaplane service on October 31. He will also pay his tributes to the Iron Man of India, Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel on his 146th birth anniversary. This service offers connectivity from the Statue of Unity site in Kevadia colony to Sabarmati riverfront in Ahmedabad.

The plane will be operated by SpiceJet. The one of its kind service will be operated by SpiceJet's seaplane division, SpiceShuttle. This plane is a Twin Otter 300 and registered in the name of SpiceJet Technic.

Besides this, PM Modi will also roll out the Statue of Unity website in all UN languages as well as the Kevadia app at the Unity Glow Garden.

The Ekta Diwas parade, by the Central Armed Police Forces and the Gujarat Police, will also take in the Prime Minister's presence. This will be followed by PM Modi's interaction with the Civil Services probationers or Officer Trainees from Uttarakhand's Lal Bahadur Shastri National Academy of Administration via video conferencing. This is a part of the integrated foundation course Aarambh launched in 2019.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited Gujarat on Friday to attend the National Unity Day events and inaugurate several projects. He first met the bereaved family of the former Gujarat CM Keshubhai Patel, who passed away at the age of 92. Prime Minister Modi inaugurated 17 projects such as the Ekta Mall, Sardar Patel Zoological Park or Jungle Safari, Cactus Garden, Ekta Nursery and a boat ride.

