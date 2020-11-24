PM Modi undisputed king of social media! Brand value Rs 336 crore, claims report

Prime Minister Narendra Modi remains the most sought-after politician across social media platforms in India. Modi topped the trending charts on platforms like Twitter, YouTube and Google Search between August to October this year. Modi has ruled the Trends section with 2,171 trends and was followed closely by the Andhra Pradesh YS Jaganmohan Reddy with 2,137 trends.

Other leaders who figured frequently in trends were West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, Congress President Sonia Gandhi, Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray and Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, according to a report by an online sentiment analysis company, Checkbrand.

Checkbrand, in its research, dived deep into online sentiments for top 95 political leaders as well as top 500 social media influencers during August to October period. Over 100 million online impressions were analysed for the first edition of this report. 86,400 'Trends'-top 20 topics driving social media engagement in a day on various social media platforms were analysed.

Prime Minister Modi secured a consolidated brand score of 70, double of the nearest political leader. Brand score is calculated on the basis of five parameters- sentiment (30), followers (20), engagement (20), mentions (20) and trends (10).

Home Minister Amit Shah secured a score of 36.43, followed by the late former Assam CM Tarun Gogoi at 31.89, Arunachal Pradesh CM Pema Khandu at 31.89 and Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath at 27.03. Former Assam Chief Minister and Congress stalwart Gogoi passed away on Monday due to post-COVID complications on Monday.

The report further stated, "The brand value in monetary terms basis the engagement and followers for Prime Minister Modi stood at Rs 336 crore, for Amit Shah at Rs 335 crore, followed by Delhi Chief Minister at Rs 328 crore."

ADG Online and Checkbrand.online Managing director Anuj Sayal said the online sentiment analysis company has developed a tool that can help brands understand their worth and improve it further wherever required. Sayal added that despite almost 25 per cent negative sentiment against PM Modi, his brand value is the highest among 95 leaders.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray garnered around 40,000 mentions on social media over the last three months. The combined engagement of Prime Minister Modi, Yogi Adityanath and Amit Shah stood at 4.9 million, more than the combined engagement of 92 political leaders of various political parties, including other BJP leaders.

