Private hospitals can charge max Rs 150 service fee above COVID-19 vaccine price

Prime Minister Narendra Modi in his address to the nation announced that private hospitals in the country can add a maximum of Rs 150 service charge to the Covid-19 vaccine price. He also said the Centre will provide free vaccines to the states for all citizens above the age of 18 years, starting June 21.

"The Government of India itself will buy 75 per cent of the total vaccine production from vaccine manufacturers and give it free to the state governments," PM Modi announced.

