Rahul Gandhi 'dismayed' as White House unfollows PM Modi, President on Twitter

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has said he was "dismayed" after The White House unfollowed Prime Minister Narendra Modi and President Ram Nath Kovind on Twitter. He urged the Ministry of External Affairs to take note.

"I'm dismayed by the "unfollowing" of our President and PM by the White House. I urge the Ministry of External Affairs to take note," Rahul Gandhi tweeted.

I'm dismayed by the "unfollowing" of our President & PM by the White House. I urge the Ministry of External Affairs to take note. - Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) April 29, 2020

The White House unfollowed Prime Minister Modi's and President Kovind's official account on Twitter on Wednesday. The official residence of the President of the United States of America has also unfollowed PMO India, US Embassy in New Delhi and the Indian embassy in the US on the social media platform.

A few weeks ago, media reports surfaced that White House had started following PM Modi, PMO India and President of India's Twitter accounts on April 10. Modi and Kovind became the only world leaders who were followed by the White House on Twitter. The rare move was viewed as a reflection of the bonhomie shared by PM Modi and US President Donald Trump. Back then, the White House used to follow a total of 19 Twiiter accounts. However, now it has been reduced to 13 accounts now.

