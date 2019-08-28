Rahul Gandhi says Kashmir India's internal issue, slams Pakistan for supporting terrorism in J&K

Days after Rahul Gandhi was stopped from entering Jammu and Kashmir over the tense situation after the revocation of Article 370, the Youngest Gandhi scion said no country, including Pakistan, could interfere in India's internal issue. "I disagree with this Govt. on many issues. But, let me make this clear: Kashmir is India's internal issue & there is no room for Pakistan or any other foreign country to interfere in it," tweeted the former Congress chief.

Holding Pakistan responsible for violence in Jammu and Kashmir, Rahul said the country is a major base for Islamic terrorists. "There is violence in Jammu & Kashmir. There is violence because it is instigated and supported by Pakistan which is known to be the prime supporter of terrorism across the world," said Rahul.

A delegation of opposition leaders, including Gandhi, was detained for three hours at the Srinagar airport on August 24. The Jammu and Kashmir administration sent them back from airport citing their presence in the UT would affect normalcy.

"It has come to my notice that consisting of following honourable members of Parliament and other political leaders intend to mobilise people, on the 24th of August 2019. After their arrival at Srinagar international airport, in connection with recent Parliament proceedings, vis-a-vis abrogation of Article 370 of the Constitution of India," the order, signed by the district commissioner Budgaum, read.

Rahul Gandhi had earlier accepted Governor Satya Pal Malik's 'invitation' to visit Jammu and Kashmir. Gandhi had said he and other opposition leaders would visit Jammu and Kashmir, and urged Malik to allow them the freedom to meet people and soldiers. "A delegation of opposition leaders & I will take you up on your gracious invitation to visit J&K and Ladakh. We won't need an aircraft but please ensure us the freedom to travel & meet the people, mainstream leaders and our soldiers stationed over there," Rahul had Tweeted.

After the abrogation of Article 370, Gandhi had criticised the government for "tearing apart" Jammu and Kashmir. He said a nation is built by its people not plots of land. Calling the BJP government's decision to revoke Article 370 and dividing it in two separate UTs "abuse of power", Gandhi said the decision could have grave implications for the country.

