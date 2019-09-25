Rahul Gandhi voices support for CA students demanding re-evaluation of answer sheets

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has come forward in support of the protesting Chartered Accountancy (CA) students who are demanding re-evaluation of their answer sheets by Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI). In a tweet on Wednesday, Gandhi said that the demands raised by the accountancy students is justified and should be advocated across party lines.

More than 200 students had gathered outside the offices of ICAI in ITO on Tuesday, demanding re-evaluation of their answer sheets for the test conducted in May. The students complained that their correct answers were marked wrong and marks were deducted for no reason.

Across India 12 Lakh CA students are fighting for their right to have their exam papers re-evaluated by ICAI.



Given the widespread reports of errors in the evaluation of answer sheets, this demand is justified & should be supported by all political parties.



#dearicaiplschange â Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) September 25, 2019

Showing his support for the CA students, Gandhi said that their demand for re-evaluation of answer sheets is justified "given the widespread reports of errors in the evaluation of answer sheets". The Congress leader even urged all political parties to come forth to support the agitating CA students.

