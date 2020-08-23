Railways generates over 6.4 lakh man-days of work under Garib Kalyan Rojgar Abhiyaan

Indian Railways on Sunday said that it has generated more than 6.4 lakh man-days of work under the Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Rojgar Abhiyaan in Bihar, Jharkhand, Madhya Pradesh, Odisha, Rajasthan and Uttar Pradesh. Till August 21, 12,276 workers have been engaged in this scheme and the payment of Rs 1,410.35 crore has been released to the contractors for the projects being implemented, it said.

According to Ministry of Railways, around 165 railway infrastructure projects are being executed in these states. Piyush Goyal, Minister of Railways and Commerce & Industry, is closely monitoring the progress made in these projects and generation of work opportunities for the migrant labours of these states under this scheme, it said.

Garib Kalyan Rozgar Abhiyan was launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on June 20. The objective of the scheme is to provide livelihood opportunities to migrant workers who were affected by the devastating COVID-19 pandemic. The Prime Minister had announced that an amount of Rs 50,000 crore would be spent for building durable rural infrastructure under the scheme.

The national carrier aims to generate 800,000 man-days of employment for migrant workers in infrastructure projects worth Rs 1,800 crore over 125 days, until October 31.

This scheme of 125 days, is being undertaken in mission mode, and involves focused implementation of 25 categories of works/ activities in 116 districts, each with a large concentration of returnee migrant workers in 6 states of Bihar, Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Jharkhand and Odisha. Railway has appointed nodal officers in each district as well as in the states so that a close coordination is established with the state government, it said.

The Railways has identified various works which are being executed under this scheme. "The works are related to (i) construction and maintenance of approach roads for level crossings, (ii) development & cleaning of silted waterways, trenches and drains along the track, (iii) construction and maintenance of approach road to railway stations, (iv) repair and widening of existing railway embankments / cuttings, (v) plantation of trees at extreme boundary of railway land and (vi) protection works of existing embankments/ cuttings/bridges," it said.

