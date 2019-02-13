Rajasthan Assembly approves 5% reservation for Gujjars, four other castes amid stir

The Rajasthan State Assembly approved a bill on Wednesday to grant five per cent quota in government jobs and educational institutes to Gujjars and four other communities. The reservation bill was tabled in the Assembly on the back of the agitation staged by these communities demanding for it.

The Congress government tabled the Rajasthan Backward Classes (Reservation of Seats in Educational Institutes in the State and of Appointments and Posts in Services under the State) Amendment Bill, 2019, in the Assembly to give reservation to Gujjars, Banjaras, Gadia Lohars, Raikas and Gadaria.

The bill was presented in the Rajasthan Assembly by Energy Minister B D Kalla to pacify members of the Gujjar community who have been holding demonstrations since Friday across the state for quota. The bill seeks to increase the backward classes' reservation from the present 21 per cent to 26 per cent with five per cent reservation to Gujjar and other four communities.

The statement on the objective and reasons of the bill stated that the five castes are most backward and require five per cent separate reservation.

It also mentions that the central government recently passed the constitution amendment bill and the limit of 50 per cent reservation was increased.

Meanwhile, Gujjar leaders said they want a concrete proposal on the matter.

Gujjar leader Kirori Singh Bainsla and his supporters had blocked the railway track in Sawai Madhopur district on Friday. They had stopped traffic on the Delhi-Mumbai railway track and several highways and roads.

(With PTI input)