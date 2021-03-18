Resident doctors at Delhi's Hindu Rao Hospital to go on mass casual leave on Friday

Resident doctors from the MCD-run Hindu Rao Hospital will go on mass casual leave on March 19, i.e., Friday. The hospital's Resident Doctors Association (RDA) has decided to take this step to press for the release of their pending salaries.

The RDA has also threatened to go on an indefinite strike from March 22 if their demands are not met. Doctors have alleged that they have not received their salaries since December 2020 along with the previous year's arrears, according to RDA's letter to the North Delhi Municipal Corporation (NDMC) Commissioner dated March 17.

The letter stated this is an "intimation regarding mass casual leave on March 19, followed by a complete indefinite strike from March 22, if all salaries with arrears are not released along with interest and regular seat vacancies are not issued at the earliest."

Doctors working at the Hindu Rao Hospital have been protesting for the past 4 months. Besides, Hindu Rao Hospital, doctors and nurses at hospitals like Kasturba Hospital, Girdhari Lal Maternity Hospital, Maharishi Valmiki Infectious Diseases and Rajan Babu Institute of Pulmonary Medicine and Tuberculosis have also been protesting the non-payment of salaries.

The NDMC employs around 1,000 senior doctors, 1,500 nursing officers and 500 resident doctors across its five hospitals.

