Robert Vadra drops hint at joining active politics in FB Post, BJP jeers on Twitter

Close on the heels of his wife entering active politics, businessman Robert Vadra, the husband of Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra yesterday indicated in his facebook post that he was open to "larger role in serving the people" inviting ridicule from the BJP.

Vadra took to the social media site to express his desire to enter active politics following the footsteps of his wife.

In a facebook post, he said, "The years n months that I spent campaigning n working in different parts of the country, but mainly in UP, gave me a feeling to do more for the people n make smaller changes possible by me, in their areas n when they got to know me, the genuine love, affection n respect I earned was humbling."

Vadra added, "All these years of experience n learning cannot be just wasted and should be put to better use. Once all these accusations n allegations are over, I feel I should dedicate a larger role in serving the people." He at present is being probed by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) for alleged money laundering charges on him.

The agency has leveled charges against Vadra in connection with 9 properties he owns in London which are worth around 12 million pounds. The ED has alleged that these assets were amassed by Vadra during the UPA regime between the year 2005-10.

The businessman in his facebook post also highlighted all the social work and disaster relief work he has done with various organisations. "I sustained n kept strong by learning from the children I helped. From the blind school, to mother Teresa's missions, to serving at orphanages n when visiting different faiths n places of worship, n feeding hungry ppl outside hospitals, temples. Disaster managements n sending help to Kerala, Nepal and other places too, were a satisfying n learning experience."

Reacting sharply to his facebook post, BJP took to Twitter to post claims that Vadra will be Congress's Prime Ministerial candidate in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.

Presenting Congress's Prime Ministerial candidate for Lok Sabha elections. #RobertIsReadyhttps://t.co/WqM7qi1vCR - BJP (@BJP4India) February 24, 2019

The party has often times blamed the Congress led UPA government of playing dynastic politics and shielded Vadra's 'illegal' businesses from the legal axe during its regime.

Vadra has refuted all allegations against him saying the charges are fabricated by the BJP-led Modi government to malign his public image. In his facebook post recently, Vadra had dismissed the accusations against him and blamed the government for being "vindictive" and harassing him and his mother.

Vadra also questioned the government's intentions of targeting him before the general elections. "Since I have already been interrogated for 3 days in Delhi' headquarters, of the Enforcement Directorate.

If there was any issue or any illegality, which was found by government, why did it take them 4 years n 8 months, to call me a month before campaigning begins for the General elections. Do they think people in India do not view it as an election gimmick ?!" he asserted.

