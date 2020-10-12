Rs 100 coin! PM Modi to release commemorative coin in honour of Vijaya Raje Scindia

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will today release a commemorative coin worth Rs 100 in the honour of the birth centenary of Vijaya Raje Scindia, popularly known as the Rajmata of Gwalior.

Scindia was also one of the founding members of the Bharatiya Janata Party and an active proponent of Hindutva. The commemorative launch ceremony will start virtually at 11 AM. The Finance Ministry has minted the Rs 100 coin in Vijaya Raje Scindia's honour.

"Tomorrow, 12th October is the Jayanti of Rajmata Vijaya Raje Scindia. On this special day, a commemorative coin of Rs 100 would be released at 11 AM. This is a part of her birth centenary celebrations and is yet another occasion to pay tributes to her great personality," Prime Minister Narendra Modi said in a tweet.

The event will be attended by the family members of Rajmata Scindia and, other political leaders and dignitaries. They will participate in the ceremony via a virtual platform.

Notably, coming from a royal family, Scindia was one of the major faces of the saffron party and vocal proponent of its core Hindutva issues. She was born on October 12, 1919. Her daughter Vasundhara Raje and grandson Jyotiraditya Scindia are senior BJP leaders.

