RSS-affiliate calls for week-long agitation against 'anti-labour' policies of Centre, states

RSS-affiliated trade union Bharatiya Mazdoor Sangh (BMS) will observe a week long nationwide protest "Sarkar Jagao Saptah" from July 24 on problems of the workforce at the national, state, industry and local levels. Sector-wise demonstrations will be held at state capitals, district headquarters, tahsil/ block centers and also in all big industrial estates, informed BMS general secretary Virjesh Upadhyay.

The organisation has identified five key issues - problems of unorganised sector workers particularly migrant workers, non-payment of wages, job losses, suspension of labour laws and increasing working hours in many states, and unbridled privatisation by selling PSUs; and also through corporatisation of defence and railway production units.

"Each industry-level federation and state units will highlight the problems related to their respective fields. As a part of "Sarkar Jagao Saptah", BMS activists will contact grassroots level workers/employees of each sector and educate them about the central as well as state governments' latest policies and their severe impact on labour. It will also expose the anti-workers ordinances brought by 4 state governments and increasing of working hours from 8 to 12 hours by 12 state governments," Upadhyay said.

The decision was taken at the virtual meeting of national office bearers of BMS held on July 7, 2020 held to assess the impact the three days coal strike called by the organisation had on the sector. Stating that the strike had affected 95 per cent activities in the coal sector BMS said the success of coal strike will have an outstanding impact on the entire public sector and government sector employees.

The schedule of demonstration is as follows:

July 24- ASHA, Anganwadi, midday meal workers, NHM Workers, 108 ambulance workers, etc.

July 25- Power sector and transport sector [private and public transport]

July 26- Private sector [cement, engineering, jute, textiles, sugar, distilleries, pharmaceuticals, medical representatives and industrial estates]

July 27- Government sector [railways, postal, defence, central government establishments, local bodies, state government employees]

July 28- Financial sector [banking and insurance employees]

July 29- Unorganised sector [beedi, plantations, forest workers, fish workers, loading and unloading workers, construction workers, tailoring workers, domestic workers street vendors, agriculture labour]

July 30- Public Sector [all PSU units like BHEL, NTPC, etc, coal, non-coal, mining, steel and maritime employees]