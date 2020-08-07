Russia to register world's first COVID-19 vaccine next week; mass vaccination to kick off in October

Russia is preparing to register what would be the world's first coronavirus vaccine next week. Deputy Health Minister Oleg Gridnev said on Friday that the first coronavirus vaccine would be registered on August 12. Earlier Health Minister Mikhail Murashko had said that mass vaccination would start in the country in October. All expenses would be covered from state funds.

"At the moment, the last, third, stage is underway. The trials are extremely important. We have to understand that the vaccine must be safe. Medical professionals and senior citizens will be the first to get vaccinated," Gridnev, as mentioned in Russian news site SputnikNews.

The minister said that the efficacy of the COVID-19 vaccine, developed in collaboration by Gamaleya Research Institute and the Russian Defence Ministry, would be assessed when the country's population develops immunity.

The vaccine formulated by the Gamaleya Institute is currently undergoing clinical trials at two sites -- Burdenko Main Military Clinical Hospital and the Sechenov First Moscow State Medical University. The COVID-19 vaccine has two separate components that are administered separately. The components together build long-term immunity against the virus, claims the government.

All of the participants who joined the trials for the coronavirus vaccine developed immunity, the government claims. The trials began on June 18 and involved 38 volunteers.

Meanwhile, another Russian coronavirus vaccine candidate developed by Vector State Research Center of Virology and Biotechnology is likely to go under production in November. Director-General of the institute Rinat Maksyutov told Rossiya-1 TV channel, "We expect to start production already in November this year. So, closer to the end of the year and the start of the next year we can talk about switching to vaccination at least for people from risk groups with a further switch to massive vaccination."

