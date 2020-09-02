SBI launches new feature for ATM users; check out details

State Bank of India has launched a new feature for ATM users' safety amid rising incidents of ATM frauds. SBI will send customers an SMS when receives a request for balance enquiry or mini statement via ATMs.

SBI tweeted, "Introducing a new feature for our customers' safety. Now every time we receive a request for balance enquiry or mini statement via ATMs, we will alert our customers by sending an SMS so that they can immediately block their debit card if the transaction is not initiated by them."





Now every time we receive a request for #BalanceEnquiry or #MiniStatement via ATMs, we will alert our customers by sending an SMS so that they can immediately block their #DebitCard if the transaction is not initiated by them. pic.twitter.com/LyhMFkR4Tj â State Bank of India (@TheOfficialSBI) September 1, 2020

The country's largest lender has urged its customers to be cautious and not ignore SMS alerts related to balance enquiry or mini statements in case the request is not initiated by them. "It could be a scammer's attempt to check your bank account for the money. Immediately notify and request your bank to freeze your card," SBI said.

Earlier in 2020, the bank introduced an OTP based cardless cash withdrawal facility to protect its customers from unauthorised transactions across all SBI ATMs. For withdrawal over Rs 10,000 between 8 pm and 8 am, SBI customers will have to key in the OTP and the Debit card PIN. This facility can only be availed at SBI ATMs.

The bank has been giving safety tips to its customers on keeping their transactions and money safe. SBI recommends its users to carry out ATM transactions in private to avoid getting defrauded.

