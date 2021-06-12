SBI's net banking, UPI services to be unavailable for 4 hours on Sunday

State Bank of India's internet banking, its mobile app YONO and UPI services will be unavailable for four hours on Sunday due to maintenance activities.

"We request our esteemed customers to bear with us as we strive to provide a better banking experience," the country's largest bank said in a tweet.

The bank said it will be undertaking maintenance activities between 02:40 hours and 06:40 hours on June 13.

"During this period, internet banking/ YONO/ YONO Lite/ UPI will be unavailable," SBI said.

Earlier on Friday, SBI introduced a collateral-free loan called 'Kavach Personal Loan' for its customers facing financial stress due to COVID treatment-related expenditures.

The state-run lender will provide collateral-free personal loans of up to Rs 5 lakh at an annual interest rate of 8.5 per cent, aimed at helping customers meet medical expenses of self and family members for COVID-19 treatment, it said.

