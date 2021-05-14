Single dose vaccine in India soon? RDIF plans to bring Sputnik Light

Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) the force behind the Sputnik V coronavirus vaccine aims to bring the single-dose vaccine Sputnik Light to India soon. The double-dose Sputnik V was launched in the Indian market by Dr Reddy's Laboratories on Friday. The vaccine is priced at Rs 995 per dose.

Speaking at a virtual conference, RDIF CEO Kirill Dmitriev said, "We hope for the introduction of Sputnik V Light in India soon." Sputnik Light is a single-dose COVID-19 vaccine. It could become the first such vaccine to be released in the country. Globally, the only other single-shot dose is by Johnson & Johnson.

While inoculation with Sputnik V began in Hyderabad today, the second batch of the vaccine is expected to arrive soon. "The second batch of Sputnik V is expected to arrive in India by the end of the week," according to Reuters.

"With the rising cases in India, vaccination is our most effective tool in our battle against COVID-19. Contributing to the vaccination drive in India is our biggest priority right now to help Indians be healthy and safe," said Dr Reddy's Co-Chairman and Managing Director GV Prasad.

The pharma giant said that the vaccine will be subsequently manufactured in India. "Subsequently, supply of the Sputnik V vaccine will commence from Indian manufacturing partners. The imported doses of the vaccine are presently priced at an MRP of Rs 948 + 5% GST per dose, with the possibility of a lower price point when local supply begins," it said. Dmitriev also said that Russia expects to produce more than 850 million doses of Sputnik V in India this year.

The two-dose Sputnik V vaccine has been found to be 91.6 per cent effective, which is a higher efficacy rate than the two currently in the market.

