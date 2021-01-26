Tractor rally: Farmers clash with police on Republic Day; 10 points

Farmers clashed with the police and are trying to enter the mail city. The farmers are now moving towards Red Fort. They have reportedly moved beyond Akshardham. The police have blocked the roads around Ashram. Security arrangements for Republic Day are likely to be over shortly and more forces would be deployed to manage the tractor rally.

Farmers at Singhu and Ghazipur borders clashed with the police. No reports of clashes at the tractor rally in Tikri border so far. Here's a lowdown of the latest development:

Two police vehicles were damaged in Singhu border at around 11 am when police tried to stop the farmers from deviating from the route previously agreed on. Farmers got on both carriageways at GT Karnal Road and moved towards the national capital.

Kasan Mazdoor Sangharsh Samiti reached Mukarba Chowk from where they were supposed to go towards Kanjhawala but broke the barricades and are now moving towards the ring road.

Police started using tear gas to disperse the farmers at Sanjay Gandhi Transport Nagar.

As per reports, protesting farmers on their tractors took wrong carriageways as well as violated police permission to take U-turn from the Ghazipur roundabout. They moved towards Akshardham from there on.

Senior police officers tried to hold talks with the farmers near the borders. Nearly 40,000 police and paramilitary personnel were posted near the three borders to stop farmers from entering Central and New Delhi areas.

Farmers reached near Pragati Maidan from the Ghazipur border. Groups of farmers reached Delhi's ring road from Singhu border.

Traffic is very heavy on GTK road, outer ring road, Badli road, KN Katzu Marg, Madhuban chowk, Kanjhawala road, Palla road, Narela & DSIDC Narela roads. Traffic is also very heavy on Wazirabad road, ISBT road, GT road, Pushta road, Vikas marg, NH-24, Road no. 57, Noida link road.

