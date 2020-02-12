Trump's India visit 'special one', will accord memorable welcome: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has said he's delighted that US President Donald Trump and US first lady Melania Trump will visit India. Trump is scheduled to come to India on February 24 and 25. Calling it a special moment, PM Modi said that this visit would go a long way in cementing bilateral ties between both the nations. "India will accord a memorable welcome to our esteemed guests. This visit is a very special one and it will go a long way in further cementing India-USA friendship," he tweeted.

PM Modi also added that relationship between India and the US mattered not only for people of both the countries but the entire world.

"India and USA share a common commitment to democracy and pluralism. Our nations are cooperating extensively on a wide range of issues. Robust friendship between our nations augurs well not only for our citizens but also for the entire world," he added.

Meanwhile, Trump has said he's looking forward to India visit. "I look forward to going to India," Trump told reporters in the Oval Office, a day after the White House announced that he will be travelling to Ahmedabad in Gujarat and New Delhi on February 24 and 25. "He (Prime Minister Narendra Modi) is a friend of mine. He's a great gentleman," Trump added.

Trump said he spoke to Modi over the weekend and during the conversation, the PM told him that "millions and millions" of people would welcome him from the airport to the cricket stadium.

Referring to his New Hampshire rally held a day earlier, which was attended by an estimated 40,000 to 50,000 people, the President said in a lighter vein that he might not feel so good with that number. "When we have 50,000 people, I'm not going to feel so good we'll have five to seven million people just from the airport to the new stadium. And you know it is the largest stadium in the world. (They are) building it now. It's almost complete and it's the largest in the world," Trump said.

Both India and the US have been locked in trade disputes for months now, slapping higher tariffs on each other's products. Responding to a question on a potential trade deal with India, Trump said that he would do it, if "we can make the right deal".

