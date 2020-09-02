Delhi Metro to resume with staggered hours, cashless transactions from September 7

The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) on Wednesday announced a fresh set of guidelines for first phase of Delhi Metro resumption from September 7. Unveiling the standard operating procedure (SOP) and operational details, the DMRC said that the daily hours of metro services will be staggered initially and the frequency of trains will also be regulated to restrict the number of passengers. Adding to it, only use of smart card and cashless or online transactions will be allowed, while selected gates will be opened for entry to avoid over-crowding.

Initially, Delhi metro will operate on Yellow Line from Samaypur Badli to HUDA City Centre and operating hours will be 7 AM to 11 AM and 4 PM to 8 PM.

"In phase 1, on September 7, we are planning to start Yellow Line from Samaypur Badli to Huda City Centre. In phase 2, on September 9 we will start three more lines, Blue Line, Pink Line & Gurgaon Line," said DMRC Chief Mangu Singh.

"In phase 3, on September 10, after observing the operation and its impact, we will introduce Red Line (Ghaziabad to Rithala), the Bahadurgarh line, and the Faridabad line," he added.

Limiting the number of people in lifts, longer halting time for trains at stations to allow commuters to board and alight with social distancing norms, are among the other measures the Delhi Metro will take to ensure safer travel for its passengers. Inside metro premises and train coaches, wearing of masks will be mandatory and social distancing norms will be followed as per government guidelines. People not wearing masks will not be allowed to enter metro premises, as per officials.

After being closed since March 22 in wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, Delhi Metro has received the nod from authorities to resume services from September 7 in a "calibrated manner".